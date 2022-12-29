The event, part of the Da Lat Flower Festival, drew hundreds of visitors who came to experience the service which has been provided in the city for the first time.

The balloon festival will last until January 1. Particularly, on December 31 night, a mini hot air balloon show will be held, along with a Night Low light show on New Year's eve at Lam Vien Square.

Situated on a plateau around 1,500 metres above sea level, Da Lat enjoys year-round cool weather that is in contrast to Vietnam’s tropical climate.

As one of Vietnam’s biggest flower-growing regions, producing around 3 billion flowers every year, the city is a must-visit destination for flower lovers around the world./.

It is estimated that the number of tourists to the “city of thousands of flowers” increased dramatically in the first nine months of this year, reaching 5.4 million, up 158% compared with the same period of last year./.

