Videos Ninh Binh promoting archaeological values Natural and social historical conditions have made Ninh Binh province home to rich and diverse cultural heritages, including archaeological relics from thousands of years ago. In recent times, the province has paid greater attention to archaeological research and promoted the management, conservation, and promotion of relics.

Culture - Sports Doll collection created in honour of Mother Goddess worshipping Inspired by Mother Goddess worshipping - a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage - designer Van Anh Scarlet created a collection of figurative dolls based on the ritual, called the “Painting of the Four Palaces”. Devoted to female deities, Mother Goddess worship was established in the 16th century as an alternative to Confucianism.