Under a Design, Build, Own and Operate arrangement with PUB, Keppel Infrastructure’s 25-year water purchase agreement to supply desalinated water to the national water agency runs from 2020 to 2045. (Photo: KEPPEL CORP)

Singapore (VNA) - Singapore’s National Water Agency PUB announced on February 4 that the first large-scale and dual-mode desalination plant Keppel Marine East (KMEDP) has been inaugurated, which is capable of meeting about 7 percent of demand for drinking water in the island state.



Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the inauguration ceremony in Marina East.



With a capacity of 137,000 cu.m per day, KMEDP could either treat seawater or rainwater drawn from the Marina Reservoir.



Built in July 2017, the plant was completed in January 2020 and put into operation in June 2020 for a 25-year concession period under the Design, Build, Own and Operate arrangement.

PUB Chief Executive Ng Joo Hee described that seawater desalination is a “practically limitless source” and is weather-resistant.



The availability of desalination makes Singapore’s water supply immensely resilient, he said./.