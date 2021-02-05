First dual-mode desalination plant inaugurated in Singapore
Singapore (VNA) - Singapore’s National Water Agency PUB announced
on February 4 that the first large-scale and dual-mode desalination plant Keppel
Marine East (KMEDP) has been inaugurated, which is capable of meeting about 7
percent of demand for drinking water in the island state.
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the inauguration ceremony in Marina East.
With a capacity of 137,000 cu.m per day, KMEDP could either treat seawater or rainwater drawn from the Marina Reservoir.
Built in July 2017, the plant was completed in January 2020 and put into operation in June 2020 for a 25-year concession period under the Design, Build, Own and Operate arrangement.
PUB Chief Executive Ng Joo Hee described that
seawater desalination is a “practically limitless source” and is
weather-resistant.
The availability of desalination makes Singapore’s water supply immensely resilient, he said./.