 

The festival demonstrated Gia Lai’s responsibility in preserving traditional culture and recognised artisans who have made great contributions to preserving the gong cultural space.

It was also an opportunity for ethnic minority groups in Gia Lai to promote their cultural values in tandem with tourism and services development.

An array of activities were organised during the two-day festival, including gong performances, folk singing, and knitting and weaving, among others.

The festival was part of activities being held to mark the 90th founding anniversary of Gia Lai province (May 24) and in response to Vietnamese Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day./.

VNA