Videos Folk singing of Khmer people honoured as national cultural heritage The art of Aday folk singing of the Khmer ethnic group in Xà Phiên commune, Long Mỹ district, Hau Giang province has been honoured as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Videos Golfers gear up for SEA Games 31 The 2022 National Golf Championship is currently taking place in Hai Phong city, involving 138 golfers, nine of whom are members of the Vietnam national golf team representing Vietnam at SEA Games 31 next month.

Videos Vietnam developing national brand ecosystem Developing a network of enterprises, experts, and national brands is necessary to improve value and promote Vietnamese national brands. This counts among the many highlights of the Vietnam National Brand Week launched by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Videos Yellow blossoms brightening Son Tra Peninsula Son Tra Peninsula in Da Nang city is always covered in yellow blossoms during April. The colour of the flower and images of the brown-shanked douc langur found in the area create a unique impression and attract local people, tourists, and especially photographers.