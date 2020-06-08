Politics Legislature to vote on resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA The National Assembly started the second phase of the ninth session in Hanoi on June 8, with lawmakers scheduled to vote on resolutions ratifying the European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Politics Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA Lawmakers are scheduled to vote for resolutions ratifying the European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at plenary meetings during the second round of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi from June 8-13.

Politics Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UN Security Council session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

Politics NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18 Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.