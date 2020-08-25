First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.
Hanoi's first face mask ATM can be found at No. 23 Lac Trung street in Hai Ba Trung district (Photo: VNA)
Face masks are delivered from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Wednesday, starting from August 23 to September 23, 2020, with a total of 45,000 items set to be delivered (Photo: VNA)
Due to a large number of recipients, each person is only allowed to take 1 pack with 3 masks (Photo: VNA)
Face masks are being regularly added to the ATM in an effort to keep up with the needs of local people (Photo: VNA)
The automatic device within the machine will deliver the masks through a slot upon receiving the relevant signal (Photo: VNA)
Ahead of receiving the masks, citizens are required to line up and keep a minimum distance of two metres (Photo: VNA)