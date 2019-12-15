Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Japan’s Mos Food Services Inc. has teamed up with the US food technology startup Impossible Foods Inc. to offer plant-based burger patties in Singapore, becoming the first major fast-food chain to introduce them in the city-state.

The Japanese operator of Mos Burger and Mos Cafe outlets aims to draw business from health-and eco-conscious customers as plant-based meat is less greenhouse emissions-intensive than animal meat.

The company is preparing to release it in other countries as well.

Jun Takifuka, its executive officer and general manager at the firm's international headquarters, said Mos Food has already sold plant-based hamburgers in Taiwan.

Its Singaporean arm, Mos Foods Singapore Pte. Ltd., started offering "Mos Impossible Burger" on December 9 at 39 Mos Burger and Mos Cafe restaurants, using plant-based patties made by the US firm.

The hamburger is priced at 5 USD, cheaper than most other non-meat burgers offered at restaurants in Singapore.

The firm plans to sell 20,000 burgers by the end of the year and may add the product to its regular menu depending on its popularity, CEO of Mos Foods Singapore Kazuya Inukai said./.