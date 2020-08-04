First field hospital helps Da Nang fight COVID-19
-
Medical staff spray disinfectant on vehicles going in and out the field hospital (Photo: VNA)
-
A special quarantine zone for treating COVID-19 patients (Photo: VNA)
-
An ambulance bringing patients to the field hospital (Photo: VNA)
-
All vehicles in and out the field hospital are carefully disinfected (Photo: VNA)
-
Medical staff and patients in the field hospital are assisted with daily necessities and supplies (Photo: VNA)
-
A part of car park is used for gathering daily necessities and supplies to assist medical staff and patients in the field hospital (Photo: VNA)
-
A safe distance of two metres are required to be maintained among those in the hospital (Photo: VNA)
-
Medical staff spray disinfectant on vehicles in and out the field hospital (Photo: VNA)
-
Nurses of Hoa Vang District Medical Centre arrange supplies donated to the hospital (Photo: VNA)
-
Around 200 medical workers are available for treating Covid-19 patients in the field hospital with the support of doctors from Ha Noi-based Bach Mai Hospital (Photo: VNA)