First field hospital helps Da Nang fight COVID-19

On August 1, Hoa Vang District Medical Centre in Thach Nham Dong village, Hoa Nhon commune, Hoa Vang district was turned into a field hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
VNA

  • Medical staff spray disinfectant on vehicles going in and out the field hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • A special quarantine zone for treating COVID-19 patients (Photo: VNA)

  • An ambulance bringing patients to the field hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • All vehicles in and out the field hospital are carefully disinfected (Photo: VNA)

  • Medical staff and patients in the field hospital are assisted with daily necessities and supplies (Photo: VNA)

  • A part of car park is used for gathering daily necessities and supplies to assist medical staff and patients in the field hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • A safe distance of two metres are required to be maintained among those in the hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • Medical staff spray disinfectant on vehicles in and out the field hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • Nurses of Hoa Vang District Medical Centre arrange supplies donated to the hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • Around 200 medical workers are available for treating Covid-19 patients in the field hospital with the support of doctors from Ha Noi-based Bach Mai Hospital (Photo: VNA)

