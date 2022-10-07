The foreign tourists arrive in Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Five-star cruise ship Mekong Princess docked at Ninh Kieu port in Can Tho on October 7, bringing New Zealand visitors to the Mekong Delta city for the first time.



Giang Hoang Hai, CEO of Viet Princess, the owner of Mekong Princess, said the made-by-Vietnam cruise ship is on an eight days and seven nights journey starting from Ho Chi Minh City to Mekong Delta cities and provinces and will stop in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province.



The tour will make the most of existing tourism potential of the southwestern region to popularise tourism of Vietnam and Can Tho in particular, he said.



Built in Ho Chi Minh City in line with international design and safety standards, Mekong Princess was launched in 2015 and is considered the best constructed and most elegant vessel plying the waters of the Mekong River today. It accommodates 28 guests with 14 luxurious suites./.