The first foreign visitors under the pilot “vaccine passport” programme are welcomed with an art show in Hoi An Ancient Town. (Photo: VNA)



The foreign holidaymakers take a cyclo tour around the town. (Photo: VNA)



After testing negative for COVID-19, the first foreign visitors under the pilot “vaccine passport” programme took a tour around Hoi An Ancient Town in the south-central province of Quang Nam on November 11.John Coles, a tourist from Singapore, said he is happy and feels safe to return to Hoi An which is home to not only beautiful and peaceful landscapes but also friendly people.The foreign holidaymakers took a cyclo tour around the town and visited several famous sites, among others. They were also enthralled with an art show called “Vietnam que huong toi (Vietnam, my Motherland), with performances staged by local artists.Vice Chairman of the Hoi An People’s Committee Nguyen Van Lanh expressed his gratitude towards the visitors for choosing Hoi An as the first destination in their trip to Vietnam.It has taken great efforts from the local authority and people over the last two years to welcome back foreign tourists and to make Hoi An a safe and friendly destination, he said, adding that he expects to see Hoi An and Quang Nam at large regaining its reputation.The visitors are scheduled to visit UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage My Son Sanctuary in Duy Xuyen district on November 21 and come back for a night tour in Hoi An later the same day./.