Society Hai Ba Trung - Vietnamese heroines featured on luxury Swiss watch An image of Hai Ba Trung or Trung Sisters – two Vietnamese heroines who raised an army and went to battle to protect their ancestral homeland in the year 43 AD – has been present in a new collection of high-end Swiss watch company Christophe Claret.

Society Yen Bai working to facilitate WB-funded project The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will focus on site clearance to pave way for the sub-project of the World Bank (WB)-funded Dynamic Cities Integrated Development Project in Yen Bai city, a local official affirmed on June 5.

Society Party General Secretary meets with 15th National Assembly's female deputies Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a meeting in Hanoi on June 5 with the group of female deputies of the 15th National Assembly, during which he asked them to continue to adopt reforms to improve the quality and efficiency of their activities.