First forum of overseas Vietnamese women held in Europe
A forum of overseas Vietnamese women, the first of its kind, took place in Budapest, Hungary, on June 3, gathering nearly 250 delegates from 21 countries.
At the forum, held in the Chamber of the Upper House, in the Hungarian Parliament Building (Photo: VNA)
With its theme revolving around the preservation of Vietnamese values and international integration in the 4th industrial revolution era, the Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe was an initiative of the association of Vietnamese women in Hungary. It was held with the coordination of the Vietnamese Embassy in the host country and the patronage of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During its course, nearly 20 papers were presented spotlighting the role of women in spreading the traditional value, mastering science and technology, connecting generations within their families, doing business and charity works, and protecting the home country’s sea and islands sovereignty, among other areas.
On the occasion, the forum called for participation in an adoption programme initiated by the Vietnam Women’s Union, with participants adopting more than 50 orphans.
Participants in a group photo (Source: VNA)In her remarks at the event, which took place at the Hungarian parliament building, Deputy of the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai lauded the long-time traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary and stressed her support for the topics discussed.
Former Vice President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh praised the efforts made by overseas Vietnamese women serving the traditional value preservation and international integration. She expressed her belief that the forum will lay a foundation to build a network of female Vietnamese expatriates over the world.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent on the sidelines of the event, Phan Bich Thien, head of the association of Vietnamese women in Hungary, said in recent years, movements of Vietnamese women abroad are growing, forming a key factor in the activities of the overseas Vietnamese community./.