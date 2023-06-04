It also drew the participation of Deputy of the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai, and former Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

With its theme revolving around the preservation of Vietnamese values and international integration in the 4th industrial revolution era, the Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe was an initiative of the association of Vietnamese women in Hungary.

During its course, nearly 20 papers were presented, spotlighting the role of women in spreading the traditional value, connecting generations within their families, and protecting the home country’s sea and islands sovereignty, among other areas.

On the occasion, the forum called for participation in an adoption program initiated by the Vietnam Women’s Union, with participants adopting more than 50 orphans./.

VNA