Business Crude oil, real estate drive HCM City’s budget collection Surging crude oil prices and earnings from real estate have pushed up Ho Chi Minh City’s state budget collection by nearly 15 percent in the first two months of 2022, as compared with the corresponding time last year.

Business Infographic Digital transformation to foster recovery post COVID-19 Digital transformation has become a trend in the wake of COVID-19 as it is a new engine driving the country’s socio-economic development and facilitating virus response and economic recovery. Digital technology has found its way into every governmental, economic and social activity.

Business 64 Vietnamese enterprises win at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards Sixty-four business leaders and enterprises have received the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 for their entrepreneurial and business excellence amidst the pandemic.

Business VinFast, LeasePlan ink deal on car rental services in Europe Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced its signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LeasePlan, one of the world's leading car-as-a-service companies, on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) – the most influential technology and mobile exhibition in the world that runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.