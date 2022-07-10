Tran Bich Ngoc, head of the management board of the border gate, said this is a good sign for the import and export of agricultural products at the border gate.

The first batch of fresh lychee, with 64.7 tonnes worth nearly 600 million VND (25,688 USD), was delivered to the Chinese side on July 9.

Recently, China resumed the import of Vietnamese agricultural products.



In the first half of 2022, more than 270,000 tonnes of goods worth over 1.4 billion USD went through border gates in Mong Cai city, which borders China. As a result, the city collected 558.64 billion VND for the State budget, an annual increase of 24.14%.



In remaining months of the year, the city plans to maintain exchanges and talks with the authorities of China’s Dongxing city on epidemic prevention measures in order to create trust and strengthen cooperation in facilitating imports and exports activities through border gates between the sides./.





VNA