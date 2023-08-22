The Ngan Thong glass bridge connects Thung Lung Tinh Yeu (Valley of Love) and Mong Mo Hill, two major tourist attractions in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong's resort city of Da Lat.

The suspension bridge is some 90 meters above pine forests below, with a total length of 325 meters and a width of 3 meters.

The new construction is a state-of-the-art tourism product in the locality.

The bridge can welcome more than 200 tourists at a time, from which tourists can have a panorama of Langbiang mountain and part of Da Lat city./.

