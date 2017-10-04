A rice field in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

- The Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) is holding the 2017 Sustainable Rice Conference and Exhibition on October 4-5 at the United Nations Convention Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.Attending the event are both members and non-members from the public and private sectors, as well as value chain players, research institutions, international organisations, producers and civil society groups.Site visits and social functions are providing participants with additional opportunities to network and learn from their peers.Kundhavi Kadiresan, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations gave the keynote address at the opening session.She said rice markets are growing not only in countries that normally consume rice but also in some that never bought rice before. Rice sustainability cannot be guaranteed by policy makers alone, it needs support from the public and private sectors to help in creating the “Save and Grow” rice markets for everyone.The SRP is a multi-stakeholder partnership that promotes resource efficiency and sustainability both on-farm and throughout the rice value adding chain. It was co-convened by the UN Environment and the International Rice Research Institute in December 2011, and works in collaboration with partners in the public and private sectors as well as the NGO community.-VNA