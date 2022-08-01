Earlier this morning, August 1, in the men’s 400m freestyle S8 event, Vo Huynh Anh Khoa excellently finished his race within 5 minutes 29.35 seconds, bagging the gold.



Also on the same day, two other members of the Vietnamese swimming team continued bring golds to the country, with Le Thi Dung in the women’s 400 freestyle S8 and Tran Quoc Phi at men’s 100 breaststroke S13. Completing her race with 5 minutes 59.87 seconds, Le Thi Dung broke the record set earlier by an athlete from Thailand.



Taking place from July 30 to August 6 in Surakarta city, Indonesia, the APG 2022 features 14 sports with 907 competition events, and 1,286 athletes. The Vietnamese delegation to the games consists of 153 members./.

VNA