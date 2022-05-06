Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attends ASEAN Day in Luxembourg Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao attended the third edition of the ASEAN Day jointly held by Luxembourg’s Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs, Ministry of the Economy, and Chamber of Commerce, and the ASEAN Brussels Committee on May 4.

Politics Party Central Committee discusses summary of land-related policy reform resolution Members of the 13th Party Central Committee discussed a project to summarise the 10-year implementation of the resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws on May 5, the second sitting day of their ongoing fifth plenum.

Videos Deputy PM inspects SEA Games preparations in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for Organising the 31st SEA Games, on May 3 inspected the preparation for the regional sports games in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces.