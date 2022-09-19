Culture - Sports Workshop summarises UNESCO Culture 2030 Indicators project in Vietnam A workshop reporting the results of a pilot project on implementing the UNESCO Thematic Indicators for Culture in the 2030 Agenda (UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators) in Vietnam on September 19.

Culture - Sports Plan to preserve ethnic minorities’ intangible cultures The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently issued a plan to hold seven programmes this year in the provinces of Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Dien Bien and Nghe An to support the preservation of ethnic minorities’ intangible cultures at risk of oblivion in tandem with local tourism development.

Culture - Sports RoK’s national treasures on display in Hanoi Various valuable national treasures and antiques unearthed at the world heritage site Baekje, as well as images of Jeju Island, the Republic of Korea (RoK) are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.