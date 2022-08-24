First Hanoi district to help the poor participate in voluntary social insurance
Staff of the Vietnam Social Security explain social insurance procedures for a resident in Hanoi. (Source: Vietnam Social Security)Hanoi (VNA) – Long Bien district has become the first locality in Hanoi to give financial aid to people of poor and near-poor households to help them pay voluntary social insurance premiums in the 2022 - 2025 period.
Chairman of the district People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Ha said from August 2022 through December 31, 2025, aside from support from the State and Hanoi budgets, the Long Bien assistance will cover 40% of the monthly premiums according to the poverty line in rural areas for voluntary social insurance participants from poor households (equivalent to 132,000 VND or 5.6 USD per person each month), and 50% of monthly premiums for those of near-poor households (165,000 VND per person each month).
As a result, people from poor and near-poor families will have 100% of their monthly premiums of voluntary social insurance, with a minimum of 330,000 VND, covered by the State, the city, and the district.
Funding for the assistance will be sourced from the funds for the poor of the district and local wards, he noted.
Besides, people who have escaped from the near-poor status but still face difficulties will benefit from an aid covering 30% of monthly premiums provided by the Long Bien funds for 12 months, apart from the assistance from the State and city budgets (10% each).
Ha said the assistance aims to help achieve universal social insurance coverage, guarantee social security, sustainably reduce poverty, and show the administration’s attention to low-income people.
There are currently 330 people aged 15 and above from poor and near-poor households subject to voluntary social insurance participation in Long Bien, according to the district People’s Committee./.