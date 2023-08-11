The Hanoi Fall Festival, themed Come to Fall in Love in 2023, will introduce tourism products and potential, typical craft products and souvenirs of the capital city via dedicated areas surrounding Sword Lake.

A series of parades and performances will be organised in various districts and townships.

Visitors will also be treated to mesmerising dance performances, including both folk and sports dances.

The festival is an opportunity to promote the beauty and cultural value of city, highlighting the uniqueness and attractiveness of landscapes, historical and heritage sites of Hanoi.

It also aims to showcase the distinctive values of traditional crafts and cultural heritage of the capital city, which are considered the essence of the nation with their own unique characteristics./.

VNA