First high-class Japanese goods trade centre inaugurated
Akuruhi Tower, a centre selling domestically-produced high-class Japanese goods, was inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 1 on February 14.
At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Up to 90 percent of goods put on sale at the centre, the first of its kind, are produced in Japan.
Invested by Vi Bien-Akuruhi Trading and Service Company Limited with a fund of 20 million USD, the 14-storey building has a total floor space of 10,000 sq.m, including a restaurant complex, a supermarket, a clothing showroom and an entertainment area for children.
Phan Thanh Tan, Chairman of the Council of Members of Akuruhi JV, said the centre is expected to offer the most high-grade experiences to customers, from entertainment and catering services to shopping activities.
He said vegetables, fruits and seafood on the shelves are purchased at wholesale markets in Japan and transported to Vietnam by air to ensure their quality./.