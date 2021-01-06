HCM City (VNA) - The Thai Nguyen International Hospital has become the first hospital listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), with 41.5 million shares put up for sale on January 6.



The total listed value was 415 billion VND (18 million USD), while the reference price on the first trading day was 25,000 VND per share, with a fluctuation of /- 20 percent.



As it is the first hospital to list on HoSE, TNH drew attention from investors during its first trading session, with its price rising 18 percent to 29,500 VND per share. The total transaction volume surpassed 1.38 million units.



The Thai Nguyen International Hospital Joint Stock Company was established in 2012, with charter capital of 415 billion VND. Post-tax profit was 88.8 billion VND in 2019 and 80.2 billion VND in the first nine months of 2020./.