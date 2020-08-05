Hotline: (024) 39411349
First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open

The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.
VNA

  • Women are instructed to donate breast milk to the bank (Photo: VNA)

  • Breast milk donate zone (Photo: VNA)

  • The donated milk is pasteurized (Photo: VNA)

  • A specialized clinic providing counselling to parents and other caregivers on infant and young child feeding (Photo: VNA)

  • Premature, low-weight and sick babies are breastfed during their stay at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • The hospital staff come to donors’ home to collect breast milk (Photo: VNA)

