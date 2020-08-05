First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
Women are instructed to donate breast milk to the bank (Photo: VNA)
Breast milk donate zone (Photo: VNA)
The donated milk is pasteurized (Photo: VNA)
A specialized clinic providing counselling to parents and other caregivers on infant and young child feeding (Photo: VNA)
Premature, low-weight and sick babies are breastfed during their stay at the hospital (Photo: VNA)
The hospital staff come to donors’ home to collect breast milk (Photo: VNA)
