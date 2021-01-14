Sci-Tech Vietnam completes Scheme for Digitisation of Terrestrial Television Vietnam has completed the Scheme for Digitisation of Terrestrial Television to 2020, heard a press conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Hanoi on January 11.

Sci-Tech Provinces rushing to deploy 5G After telecoms carriers conducted commercial 5G trials in big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, many provinces have sent recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Communications to allow the carriers to deploy 5G in their urban areas, industrial zones and key areas.

Sci-Tech Work starts on National Innovation Centre Construction of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) officially kicked off in Hanoi on January along with the opening of an international exhibition displaying the year’s leading innovations.

Sci-Tech Over 89,600 mobile subscribers spreading spam calls blocked in six months Five major mobile service providers - Viettel, VinaPhone, MobiFone, Vietnamobile, and the virtual network I-Telecom blocked more than 89,600 mobile subscribers spreading spam calls in the six last months of 2020, according to the Department of Telecom under the Ministry of Information and Communications.