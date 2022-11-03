Culture - Sports Concert promoting peace to debut in Vietnam A concert entitled “A mass for peace” will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on November 12-13 with the participation of 200 artists from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) and other international choirs.

Culture - Sports VNA documentary wins numerous int’l awards “Đi qua trũng bóng chết” (or Walking through the valley of death), a documentary written, produced and directed by the Vietnam News Agency, has won six awards at international film festivals.

Culture - Sports Culture cooperation an important pillar in Vietnam-RoK relations Thirty years after the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties, the relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been thriving across various fields, in which culture cooperation is considered an important pillar in the bilateral ties.