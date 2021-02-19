First international street art project in Vietnam to take place in HCM City
The 2021 Saigon Urban Arts is scheduled to begin this April (Photo courtesy of the organisers)Hanoi (VNA) – The 2021 Saigon Urban Arts, the first international street art project of its kind in Vietnam, is scheduled to begin this April.
Organised by the French Institute in Ho Chi Minh City (IF HCMV), it will run until November.
On April 24-25, about 10 painters are set to create their works directly before local audience, and the paintings will be on showcase at several venues in HCM City, including the Consulate General of France, and some other localities.
In the last month of the event, a panoply of activities will be held, including a mural painting contest, an exhibition and international seminar on street art, a workshop for young people, and a music festival.
On the occasion, the IF HCMV has launched a young talent competition for Vietnamese artists of over 18 years old. Six outstanding candidates in the qualification will be shortlisted for the final slated for April.
Three winners of the contest will join an art residency programme in France and the international street art festival slated in HCM City in November./.