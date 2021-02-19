Society COVID-19 outbreak forces cancellation of Vietnam Poetry Day The Vietnam Writers’ Association has decided to cancel the annual Vietnam Poetry Day, slated for February 26, due to the complex developments of COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese referee vies for berth at Futsal World Cup Vietnamese referee Truong Quoc Dung has been selected among the list of potential candidates who could officiate matches at the upcoming FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021.