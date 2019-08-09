DSE Vietnam 2019 is being organised by two Vietnamese ministries in collaboration with Eifec Company (Source: VNA)





Hanoi (VNA) - The 2019 Vietnam’s Dedicated Defence and Security Exhibition and Conference (DSE Vietnam 2019) will be held for the first time in Hanoi from October 2 to 4 with the participation of some 200 exhibitors from at home and abroad.

The event is organised by the Economic Department and the Defence Economic Technical Industry Corporation under the Ministry of National Defence, the Department of Equipment Supplies and Warehousing under the Ministry of Public Security, and Eifec Company.

Speaking at a press conference about the event in Hanoi on August 8, a representative of the organising board said DSE Vietnam 2019 fits well with the country’s policy of modernising its armed forces and enhancing the capability of the national defence apparatus in order to maintain military power and boost co-operation with other countries in this field.

“This event is expected to create an effective connection that helps exhibitors discuss technology challenges in the region and helps Vietnamese defence units and businesses access advanced devices and solutions in the region and the world,” he said, adding that the event would also help with Vietnam’s preparation to host the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting next year.

Nguyen Dinh Long, director of Eifec Company, said the event expected to attract 5,000 professional visitors including top Vietnamese Government officials, senior officers and decision makers in the national defence and public security sectors and industry participants.

He said there would be seven national exhibition booths from Russia, Ukraine, the US, France, Singapore, India and Israel along with booths for the two Vietnamese ministries.

Long said the organisers had so far received requests and confirmation from well-known defence corporations including Rosoboronexport and Techmash, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Starks Motors and Arsenal 2000.-VNA