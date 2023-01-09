Nhập mô tả cho videoAs the first international school in the Northwest, the school is expected to importantly contribute to improving the quality of education and training in the locality and the northwest region in general, creating a foundation for promoting cooperation between Lao Cai and the Canadian Embassy in various fields.

Covering an area of 100,000 sq.m, the construction of school started in October 2021 with a total investment of 21.3 million USD.

The first phase of the project consists of a primary and high school campus, an art centre, a creative science centre, a multi-purpose sports facility and an outdoor football field.

All these facilities will be put into operation from the second semester of the 2022-2023 academic year./.

VNA