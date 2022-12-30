At the hospital (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The IVF Department at Phuong Chau Medical Group’s Phuong Chau International Hospital based in Can Tho city has become the first medical unit in the Mekong Delta to receive the Reproductive Technology Accreditation Committee (RTAC)’s certificate of compliance.



The certificate was developed and accredited by the RTAC of the Fertility Society of Australia and New Zealand which sets common standards on governance, international codes of practice, and pushes improved quality of fertility treatment units.



To be certified, fertility treatment units must meet 12 key criteria and 7 codes of practice involving safety and quality, standardisation of treatment processes, and quality management. They must also offer training courses to improve the professional skills of staff.



Since its opened over 10 years ago, the department has offered advice to over 31,500 couples, with a success rate of about 74%. It has welcomed more than 3,000 babies through IVF./.