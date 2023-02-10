Prague (VNA) – A ceremony was held at the Urania National Film Theatre in Budapest, Hungary on February 8 to debut “Flower of the Apple Tree” – the first joint Hungary-Vietnam film.



Speaking at the event, Csaba Káel, Government Commissioner for the Development of the Hungarian Motion Picture Industry, said that the film helps increase understanding about Vietnam and Hungary and bring the two countries’ culture closer to each other.



The film is being debuted on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement to end war and restore peace in Vietnam, bringing the audience back to the exciting years of relationship between the two countries in the 1970s.



Watching the film, people can also see images of changes and development of Vietnam today, he said.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao praised the film crew and relevant competent agencies of both nations for their efforts to allow the film to be introduced to the public after five years, overcoming difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The film will premiere at the Uránia National Film Theatre in Budapest beginning February 15./.