First locally-made tablets roll off production line in Da Nang
The first locally-made Xelex tablets have rolled off the production lines of the Trung Nam Electronic Manufacturing Services in Da Nang's IT Park, just two months after an agreement for the production of 100,000 tablets between Trung Nam Group and Xelex Corporation was signed.
The introduction of the made-in-Da Nang tablets, which will provide for online education programmes of school students, will spark the operation of electronic production lines from five factories at the IT Park in February and promises an estimated revenue of 5 trillion VND (217 million USD) for Da Nang in 2022.
Deputy General Director of Trung Nam Group Nguyen Ngoc Thao said at the ceremony introducing the first tablets on February 7 that the group will put into operation the first two plants with 20 surface-mount technology (SMT) lines, creating 2,000 jobs in March, while three other plants will be reserved to attract investment in electronics and telecommunications..
The first manufacturing lines will help speed up the digitalisation process in Da Nang with an ambition of building it as a ‘smart city’ with a digital economy and administration in the coming years, he said.
He added the first phase construction on the 20ha Data centre and R&D Zone, in partnership with Singapore’s Infracrowd Capital, will begin to complete the framework of Da Nang IT Park.
Last November, Trung Nam and Singapore’s Infracrowd Capital agreed to develop a green data centre – the first-ever Tier 3 Plus standard – in Da Nang's IT Park worth 100 million USD.
The Trung Nam Group said it completed the first investment phase on 131ha at Da Nang IT Park with an investment of 47 million USD, while the second phase on another 210ha will be continued with an investment of 74 million USD.
Last year, LG Electronics of the Republic of Korea began construction of its R&D centre – the second in Vietnam – in Da Nang.
So far, six industrial zones, a hi-tech Park and IT Park of Da Nang drew 503 projects, of which 130 FDI projects, worth a total of 1.85 billion USD and 27.5 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD)./.