Business E-commerce week and Online Friday 2022 to open next week An e-commerce week will be held from November 28 to December 4 while Vietnam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday 2022 is scheduled to last from December 2-4, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business 2022 – successful year for farm produce exports The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on November 24 announced the completion of opening the Japanese market for longan, the Chinese for sweet potato, and that of New Zealand for lime and grapefruit of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam export promotion forum to be organised in HCM City A forum promoting Vietnam’s green exports will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28 as part of the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2022 (GEFE) by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,669 VND/USD on November 25, down 2 VND from the previous day.