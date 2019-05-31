Inside Vinfast plant (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese automaker Vinfast has announced that the first edition of made-in-Vietnam automobile Fadil will be handed over to clients in the largest-ever ceremony in mid-June.



From June 1-5, clients could register to test drive Fadil in 32 Vinfast agents and showrooms.



Vinfast Fadil is now priced at 394.5 million VND (17,100 USD), inclusive of valued added tax.



From September 1, its price will be about 465 million VND.



Vinfast General Director James Deluca said that with the delivery of Vinfast Fadil to clients on schedule and the inauguration of an automobile manufacturing plant only 21 months after construction, Vinfast has fulfilled a huge volume of work that could take other manufacturers 36-60 months.



The test-driving programme before car delivery aims to deliver top experiences for consumers, he said.



Designed in a European style, Vinfast Fadil is equipped with a 1.4l engine, advanced safety features, and is available in six colours. –VNA