ASEAN ASEAN discusses ways to lure more visitors ASEAN senior officials on July 5 and 6 joined a virtual conference on tourism, discussing ways to attract more visitors and ensure their health and safety as the COVID-19 pandemic virus continues to circulate.

World Malaysia promotes exports through e-commerce Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) has enhanced guidelines for its eTrade programme for Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), effective July 1, aiming to boost exports through cross-border e-commerce marketplaces.

ASEAN ASEAN+3 region to see 4.3% growth this year: AMRO The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) forecasts a 4.3% growth for the ASEAN+3 (Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea) region this year, slightly lower than its previous forecast.