First Miss Earth Vietnam launched
The first-ever Miss Earth Vietnam was launched during a press conference held in Lac Duong district of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on April 28.
The contest’s online preliminary will start from May, while an in-person one in Hanoi and HCM City from August.
The semifinal is scheduled for November and the finale a month later.
The Vietnamese version will have four winners at the same time, including Miss Earth, Miss Earth Air, Miss Earth Water and Miss Earth Fire, who will walk home with a prize worth 5.6 billion VND (245,000 USD) in total.
Miss Earth will represent Vietnam at the annual international environmental-themed beauty competition and receive additional 1 billion VND from a local business.
Su Thanh Hoai, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lac Duong district, the host of the upcoming pageant, said if COVID-19 remains complicated at year’s end, the organising board will roll out preventive measures on keeping with the Ministry of Health’s recommendations.
Miss Earth is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants — the most coveted beauty titles among all the international pageants.
Nguyen Phuong Khanh was crowned Miss Earth in 2018, Vietnam’s best ever performance at such a major world contest./.