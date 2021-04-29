Culture - Sports Maintaining the sound of Khen panpipes Playing the Khen panpipe and dancing is part of the traditional customs followed by the H’mong ethnic minority people. The Khen is a musical instrument that expresses deep feelings and connects this life to the spiritual world.

Culture - Sports Ancient village well in Hoa Lu former imperial city A village well not only provides water for the villagers’ daily use but also maintains its important role in the local people’s social life. An ancient well is well-preserved by local people in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Culture - Sports Exhibition highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s role in past general elections An exhibition was opened at the Museum of Military Region 9 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 28, giving visitors an insight into late President Ho Chi Minh’s role in the elections of the National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils in history.

Culture - Sports Ly Son island district’s boat racing festival becomes national heritage The Tu Linh boat racing festival in the island district of Ly Son, the central province of Quang Ngai, has been recognised as part of the national intangible cultural heritage.