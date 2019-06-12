After years of attempting to cultivate agricultural products meeting export standards, Moc Chau district in Son La province has exported its signature mangoes to China for the first time via official means.

Moc Chau district has focused on boosting farm produce consumption, especially through exports. Local authorities have intensified management of farming areas, delivered technical training to farmers and increased trade promotion activities.



Mango cultivation makes up the third largest area in Moc Chau district with more than 940 hectares and average annual yield of 2,600 tonnes. The locality aims at 400 to 500 tonnes of mangoes exported to China in 2019.-VNA