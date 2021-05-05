First National Assembly: First legislature of independent Vietnam
On January 6, 1946, the first election to the National Assembly, a constitutional National Assembly of Vietnam, was held nationwide.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicDomestic tourism a sustainable and promising market
The domestic market is now regarded as the primary driver for the recovery of Vietnam’s tourism industry from the crushing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
See more
InfographicThird National Assembly: Parliament during resistance war against the U.S. for national salvation
The third National Assembly lasted from 1964-1971 and organised seven sessions.
InfographicSecond National Assembly: Building socialism and fighting for national reunification
The second National Assembly lasted from 1960-1964 and organised eight sessions.
Infographic203 candidates for 15th National Assembly nominated by central agencies
Of 868 candidates, who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly, 203 are nominated by central agencies, according to the National Election Council.
InfographicVietnam's imprints in UNSC presidency month
Vietnam outstandingly performed its role as the United Nations Security Council President in April, significantly contributing to realising the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress.
InfographicHead of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh was appointed Head of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.