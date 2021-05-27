First national cultural heritage contest to be launched
A national cultural heritage photo contest and exhibition, the first of its kind in Vietnam, will be launched in late May, aiming to raise awareness of heritage conservation within the local community, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Hoi An Ancient Town - a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site in 1999 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – A national cultural heritage photo contest and exhibition, the first of its kind in Vietnam, will be launched in late May, aiming to raise awareness of heritage conservation within the local community, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Competitors are able to submit their entries detailing various aspects of Vietnamese heritage, including local historical and cultural sites, architecture, art, and enthralling scenic spots.
The most outstanding artworks will then be selected for a photo exhibition. They will also be used for photo books to be released with the theme of Vietnamese cultural heritage. The selected photos will also be posted on various social media platforms for public view.
The event is being organised by the ministry’s departments of Cultural Heritage and Arts, Photography and Exhibition, the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, and the Cultural Heritage Association of Vietnam as part of activities in the lead up to Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23.
The deadline for submitting entries is September 30, while the awards ceremony and heritage photo exhibition are scheduled to take place this November in Hanoi./.
Competitors are able to submit their entries detailing various aspects of Vietnamese heritage, including local historical and cultural sites, architecture, art, and enthralling scenic spots.
The most outstanding artworks will then be selected for a photo exhibition. They will also be used for photo books to be released with the theme of Vietnamese cultural heritage. The selected photos will also be posted on various social media platforms for public view.
The event is being organised by the ministry’s departments of Cultural Heritage and Arts, Photography and Exhibition, the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, and the Cultural Heritage Association of Vietnam as part of activities in the lead up to Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23.
The deadline for submitting entries is September 30, while the awards ceremony and heritage photo exhibition are scheduled to take place this November in Hanoi./.