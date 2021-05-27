Culture - Sports VTVGo to screen 50 made-in-Vietnam animations VTV Go, the online TV service of Vietnam Television (VTV), will broadcast 50 Vietnamese animations free of charge between June 1 and 10, to encourage the creativity of local filmmakers.

Culture - Sports COVID-19 outbreak forces suspension of Hue traditional craft festival The 2021 Hue Traditional Craft Festival in the central city of Thua Thien-Hue will be suspended amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, according to the People’s Committee of Hue city.

Culture - Sports Goalie Nguyen Van Hoang added to Vietnam's World Cup team Goalkeeper Nguyen Van Hoang of Song Lam Nghe An has been added to the national team squad to compete at the coming 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the UAE.

Culture - Sports DeSilk – Where silk can tell stories Being made of the best silk fibers with secret techniques of the Vietnamese people in combination with a different way of thought from Switzerland, DeSilk’s products demonstrate the aspiration of a Vietnamese woman, who wishes to highlight made-in-Vietnam silk products on the world map of silk.