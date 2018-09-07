At the Tuyen Quang City Festival (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first national intangible cultural heritage festival will take place simultaneously with the Tuyen Quang City Festival in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang from September 20-23.



During a press conference held in Hanoi on September 7, the organising board said the heritage festival will be co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provincial People’s Committee in order to honour the treasure of national intangible heritages across the country, contributing to realising the Resolution adopted by the ninth conference of the 11th Party Central Committee on building and developing Vietnamese culture and humans to meet sustainable development demand.



Art troupes at the event will give performances of Central Highlands gongs, Quan ho singing (love duet singing), Then singing by Tay ethnic group, rituals worshipping Mother Goddess in Tuyen Quang, and jumping over fire by Pa Then ethnic group.



Don ca tai tu (amateur singing) from the southern region and several other traditional art forms will also be brought on stage.



Meanwhile, the Tuyen Quang City Festival will introduce images of its land, people and cultural heritages to domestic and foreign visitors.



During the festival, an exhibition of photos and cultural heritage artifacts and a seminar on preserving and upholding the national intangible cultural heritage in tandem with tourism development will also be held.-VNA