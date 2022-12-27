At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man launched the first Dien Hong award – the national press award on the NA and People’s Councils, during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 27.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman Man highlighted the significance of the award which is concurrent with the 75th anniversary of the Vietnamese NA’s general election, giving journalists as well as voters and people nationwide an insight into activities of the legislature and People’s Councils, and creating social consensus on their decisions.



NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said the annual award is a joint effort between the NA Office and the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Vietnam Journalists’ Association and Vietnam Television.



He said entries should focus on the role of the legislature in actively accompanying the Government and State agencies to build policies and laws that meet requirements for national development, the outcomes and success of the election of deputies to the 14th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, the NA’s outstanding events from 2021 to April 2023, the significance and outcomes of the NA’s meetings, including the 15th NA’s first and second extraordinary meetings.



Cuong also suggested entries feature the performance of functions, tasks and authority of the legislature in constitution making, legislation, supreme supervision and decision on important national issues; the results of the NA's external activities in performing the Party and State's foreign policy, the NA Standing Committee’s guidance and supervision over the People’s Councils; the position, role and activities of the People’s Councils; renewal in the organisation and working methods of the People’s Councils, aspirations and suggestions of voters and people to the NA and People’s Councils.



Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad, including overseas Vietnamese, who have articles meeting the award’s criteria are entitled to submit them as entries to the NA Office’s Department of Information no later than April 30, 2023.



They must be published or broadcast in Vietnamese language or ethnic and foreign languages translated into Vietnamese by licensed press agencies from March 1, 2021 to April 30, 2023.



The award ceremony will be held in June 2023, honouring one special prize worth 95 million VND (4,100 USD), six A prizes worth 45 million VND each, 12 B prizes valued at 30 million VND each, 16 C prizes worth 20 million VND each and 30 consolation prizes worth 10 million VND each.



In subsequent years, the award ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 6, the first general election day of the Vietnamese NA./.