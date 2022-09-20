Environment Typhoons, heavy rains predicted for late 2022 Two to four severe weather systems are predicted to directly affect Vietnam from now to the end of the year, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF). ​

Environment Hanoi needs 21 trillion VND to fully convert to electric buses Hanoi will need about 21 trillion VND (887.27 million USD at current exchange rate) in the coming years to replace all petrol- and diesel-powered public buses with electric alternatives, according to Vietnamnet e-newspaper.

Environment Vietnam Tortoise and Freshwater Turtle Identification Book re-released The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV), in collaboration with the Asian Turtle Programme, has re-released the Vietnam Tortoise and Freshwater Turtle Identification Book.

Environment Can Tho joins WWF’s global campaign for green growth A seminar took place in Can Tho on September 19 to launch the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)’s ‘We Love Cities’ campaign in the Mekong Delta city for a greener future.