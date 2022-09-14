An Thoi market in Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – A model of cashless market made its debut in Binh Thuy district’s An Thoi market, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 13.



As many as 150 small traders are operating in An Thoi market, with about 30% of those having registered for non-cash payment.



The cashless market model allows traders and shoppers to pay for goods by QR code payment or quick money transfer via phone accounts on VNPT Money app developed by the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT).



Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Ha Vu Son said this is an inevitable trend that brings many benefits to users.



VNPT Can Tho has accompanied the department in its digital transformation efforts, including promoting digital payment services, he noted, hoping that VNPT will continue to deploy non-cash payment service at markets, supermarkets, shopping centres and convenience stores in the city.



He asked VNPT Can Tho to ensure security-related issues as well as necessary technical conditions for smooth operation of the service.



According to Vice Director of VNPT Can Tho Nguyen Quoc Viet, his firm has coordinated with the local authority, and management boards of local markets to pilot the model of this kind.



After a month of piloting, there are nearly 200 points accepting VNPT Money payment and nearly 1,000 users of VNPT Money wallet for payment. VNPT Can Tho has so far developed 38 points providing deposit and withdrawal services across districts in the city./.