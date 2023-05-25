"Dance of Light" work designed by Cao Thi Huyen wins the silver award in the floral design category at the Chelsea Flower Show 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Designer Cao Thi Huyen (Rose Cao), a Serbian overseas Vietnamese, has become the first Vietnamese to win a prize at the Chelsea Flower Show 2023, the world's most prestigious annual flower exhibition hosted by the UK’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Huyen won the silver award in the floral design category with the work "Dance of Light". She said that her design shows the image of a flame, using a variety of flowers in purple and yellow tones to create natural light shining on the flower lamp post. The design does not use plastic according to the show criteria towards developing sustainable and environmentally friendly horticulture.



Taking place from May 23-27 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, the event brings together nearly 300 leading UK and international companies, garden and florist designers.

This year's exhibition showcases more than 100 garden and flower designs and 270 booths showcasing horticultural products. It’s expected to welcome 200,000 visitors.

Held annually since 1913, Chelsea Flower Show is the UK's most prestigious flower exhibition, considered a "fashion exhibition" and "world cup" by international gardeners.

Garden enthusiasts will be gearing up for the world’s greatest flower shows which will see the best floral designs and cutting-edge garden displays.

The exhibition is a favourite destination for members of the UK's Royal Family, celebrities and professional and amateur gardeners alike. Late Queen Elizabeth II was a regular visitor of the show with more than 50 times attending the event./.