The first Overseas Vietnamese Economic Forum (OVECOF) kicked off at the Songdo Covensia Convention Centre in Incheon, the Republic of Korea, on June 7.The large-scale economic event was jointly held by the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV) and the Vietnam Business Association in the Republic of Korea (VIBAK), and sponsored by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy in the RoK.Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Cuong, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, said an effective connection mechanism between Vietnamese and Korean businesses will be set up through the forum.The event will help promote the solidarity and potential of overseas Vietnamese businesses to contribute to the cause of national building and development as well as enhancing the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, he added.Chairman of the VIBAK Tran Hai Linh mentioned some highlights of the forum such as exhibitions introducing products of Vietnamese and Korean enterprises, projects connecting potential investors with domestic firms, and exchanges with leading experts from Korean groups and businesses.Participants also share new and creative business models to optimise potentials of the digital economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and participate in the global supply chain more effectively, Linh said.A number of trade fairs, trade promotion activities, and technology exchanges are held as part of the forum to embrace links between Vietnamese enterprises at home and Korean counterparts and overseas Vietnamese businesses across the five continents.Hundreds of businesspeople active in the fields of agriculture, tourism, services, high technology, import-export, and finance took part in the forum.The forum will run until June 8.-VNA