First Pacific Alliance film festival opens
The first film festival of the Pacific Alliance was opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 7, co-held by the embassies of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru in collaboration with the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Da Nang (VNA) – The first film festival of the Pacific Alliance was opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 7, co-held by the embassies of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru in collaboration with the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chilean Ambassador Jaime Chomali said the film festival aims to popularise the cultures of the members of the alliance to Da Nang people, through which the mutual understanding and closeness between those countries and Vietnam can be solidified.
The four films screened during the three-day event focus on the cultural identities of the four countries and belong to various genres with different themes. They bring to Vietnamese viewers a comprehensive look on the quality, characteristics and traditions of the four countries.
Admission to the screening is free of charge and the films come with a Vietnamese subtitle to the comfort of the local movie-goers./.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chilean Ambassador Jaime Chomali said the film festival aims to popularise the cultures of the members of the alliance to Da Nang people, through which the mutual understanding and closeness between those countries and Vietnam can be solidified.
The four films screened during the three-day event focus on the cultural identities of the four countries and belong to various genres with different themes. They bring to Vietnamese viewers a comprehensive look on the quality, characteristics and traditions of the four countries.
Admission to the screening is free of charge and the films come with a Vietnamese subtitle to the comfort of the local movie-goers./.