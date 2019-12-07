Culture - Sports Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in culture, sports, tourism Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith hosted a reception in Vientiane on December 6 for a delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism led by Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien who have been on a two-day working visit to Laos.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Culture Week kicks off in Laos A Vietnam Culture Week 2019 was kicked off at the Lao National Cultural Hall in Vientiane, Laos on December 5, with an art show featuring folk dances and music performed by artists of the Vietnam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre.