First Palestinian culture-cuisine day held in Hanoi
A Palestinian cultural – cuisine day was held for the first time in Hanoi on November 12 on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29).
Cover of a book featuring Palestinian food introduced at the event (Photo: VNA)
Organised by the Palestinian embassy in Hanoi, the event featured a series of activities introducing Palestine’s history, culture and arts, such as a photo exhibition, a folk dance performance staged by Palestinian students, a book debut, and a show of traditional Palestinian dishes.
Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama said although the friendship between Palestine and Vietnam has dated back many decades, the Vietnamese people still know little about the Palestinian culture. Therefore, the embassy held the event with the hope to introduce Vietnamese people and other international friends to Palestine’s rich culture and unique cuisine.
He said he hopes Vietnamese people will gain more understanding about the Middle East’s cuisine with six traditional dishes of Palestine introduced at the event, and know more about the peace-loving Palestinian nation./.
