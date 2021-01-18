The Provisional Government holds its first meeting presided over by President Ho Chi Minh on September 3, 1945 to discuss and set forth urgent tasks, determined to fight the enemies of hunger and illiteracy and urgently prepare for the universal general election as soon as possible and drafting a constitution for the newly-established Democratic Republic of Vietnam. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh and members of the Provisional Government Council of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam present after the first session on the morning of September 3, 1945. (Photo: VNA)