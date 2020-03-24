The first public hand washing booth was installed by Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee and National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health.

100 more booths are going to be installed at public venues across the countries amid unpredicted developments of the pandemic.



Also at the opening ceremony, a dance cover contest on the background music of Ghen Covy, a hit song instructing people on preventive measures against the disease, took place. The contest is to raise fund for installing more hand washing booths.



At the event, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee presented nearly 400 million VND to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to assist the government in the fight against COVID-19./.

