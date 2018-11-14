Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The real estate week Red Friday with special promotion programmes will be held in Vietnam for the first time, from December 7-14, the Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS) announced on November 14.The event, held by the VARS with the engagement of many firms such as Eurowindow Holdings, Hai Phat Invest, Sunshine Holdings, Hateco, MIK, Tan Hoang Minh, Ciputra, Gamuda, Hacinco, Vinaconex 2 and Taseco, aims to create a breakthrough for the real property market in the end of the year before the Lunar New Year comes.During the week, customers will have chances to own real estate products with interesting discounts up to 30 percent, which is higher than any promotion programme offered by developers so far this year.VARS Vice Chairman and General Secretary Nguyen Van Dinh said that Red Friday has great social significance as this is a chance for investors to show gratitude to customers, while giving opportunities for many people with real demand to own houses within their budget capacity.At the same time, the event will coordinate with leading banks to help customers arrange their finance with preferential interest rates, he added.All promotion products are available at website www.redfriday.com.vn.-VNA